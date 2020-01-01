Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) is Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s 4th Largest Position

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 289,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 65,662 shares during the quarter. Equity Lifestyle Properties makes up 4.4% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned 0.16% of Equity Lifestyle Properties worth $38,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 21.2% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 1.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 0.3% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 62,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Patrick Waite sold 5,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $432,586.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 199,374 shares in the company, valued at $14,388,821.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ELS shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th.

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $70.39 on Wednesday. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.83 and a 52-week high of $74.55. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.01.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.19). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $271.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.306 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s payout ratio is 63.73%.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (?REIT?) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

