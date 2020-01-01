Millennium Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.12% of Mackinac Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mackinac Financial by 188.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 7,389 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mackinac Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Mackinac Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $426,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Mackinac Financial by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Mackinac Financial by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. 50.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MFNC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mackinac Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Mackinac Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NASDAQ:MFNC opened at $17.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Mackinac Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $17.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.51. The company has a market cap of $183.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.66.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Mackinac Financial had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mackinac Financial Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Mackinac Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Mackinac Financial’s payout ratio is presently 45.90%.

Mackinac Financial

Mackinac Financial Corporation provides banking solutions. It offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

