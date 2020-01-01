Millennium Management LLC Buys New Stake in Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Twin River Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Twin River Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Twin River Worldwide by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Twin River Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Twin River Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twin River Worldwide alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on TRWH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twin River Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Cowen started coverage on Twin River Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Shares of TRWH opened at $25.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.98.

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $129.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.55 million. Twin River Worldwide had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 12.66%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $252,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 89,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,253,654.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Twin River Worldwide Profile

There is no company description available for Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH).

Receive News & Ratings for Twin River Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin River Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.