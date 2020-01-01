Millennium Management LLC Cuts Stake in CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) by 74.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,514 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in CENT PUERTO S A/S were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CEPU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S by 562.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,204,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,435,000 after buying an additional 1,871,626 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,331,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,429,000 after buying an additional 829,823 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,460,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,066,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S by 266.2% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 84,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 61,501 shares during the last quarter. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CENT PUERTO S A/S alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

Shares of NYSE:CEPU opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.13 and its 200 day moving average is $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $758.52 million, a P/E ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35. CENT PUERTO S A/S has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.37.

CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.63). CENT PUERTO S A/S had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $156.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.74 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CENT PUERTO S A/S will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

CENT PUERTO S A/S Profile

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants and one hydroelectric generation plant with an installed capacity of 3,663 MW. It also operates a wind farm Achiras I with an installed capacity of 48 megawatts, as well as produces steam.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for CENT PUERTO S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CENT PUERTO S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.