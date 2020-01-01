Millennium Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 98.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666,019 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PZA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 37,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 479,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,519,000 after buying an additional 26,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PZA opened at $26.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.43. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.89 and a 1-year high of $26.85.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.0598 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%.

