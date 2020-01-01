Millennium Management LLC Sells 81,749 Shares of Equillium (NYSE:EQ)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Equillium (NYSE:EQ) by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,749 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.31% of Equillium worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQ. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Equillium during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equillium by 11.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,468,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,313,000 after purchasing an additional 145,346 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Equillium by 206.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Equillium during the second quarter worth about $117,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EQ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Equillium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Equillium in a report on Monday.

Shares of EQ opened at $3.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.24. Equillium has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $13.32.

Equillium (NYSE:EQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

