Millennium Management LLC Sells 81,749 Shares of Equillium (NYSE:EQ)

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2020

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Equillium (NYSE:EQ) by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,749 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.31% of Equillium worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQ. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Equillium during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equillium by 11.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,468,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,313,000 after purchasing an additional 145,346 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Equillium by 206.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Equillium during the second quarter worth about $117,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EQ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Equillium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Equillium in a report on Monday.

Shares of EQ opened at $3.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.24. Equillium has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $13.32.

Equillium (NYSE:EQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

Millennium Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Mackinac Financial Co.
Millennium Management LLC Buys New Stake in Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc
Millennium Management LLC Cuts Stake in CENT PUERTO S A/S
Millennium Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF
Millennium Management LLC Sells 81,749 Shares of Equillium
Millennium Management LLC Acquires Shares of 27,916 Pacific Mercantile Bancorp
