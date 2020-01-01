Millennium Management LLC Acquires Shares of 27,916 Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,916 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PMBC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 191.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 8,064 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 11,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $748,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PMBC stock opened at $8.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $8.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.58.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $14.09 million for the quarter.

In other news, EVP Thomas J. Inserra sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $352,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,060.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses, professional firms, and individuals in Southern California, the United States. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

