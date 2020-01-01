Millennium Management LLC Sells 250,833 Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 85.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,923 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 250,833 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 40,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 17,525 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 24,846 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 322,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 70,067 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $467,000. Institutional investors own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ballard Power Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.08.

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $7.18 on Wednesday. Ballard Power Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $2.37 and a 52-week high of $7.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.23 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 43.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $24.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

