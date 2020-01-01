Millennium Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,003 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.25% of Aduro BioTech worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Aduro BioTech by 196.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,414,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 937,166 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aduro BioTech by 56.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,812,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 653,600 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aduro BioTech by 75.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 701,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 302,573 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aduro BioTech by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,225,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,046,000 after purchasing an additional 220,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aduro BioTech by 4.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,287,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 55,297 shares in the last quarter. 39.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADRO shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Aduro BioTech from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. William Blair lowered Aduro BioTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

Shares of ADRO opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $95.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 7.26. Aduro BioTech Inc has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $4.59.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 million. Aduro BioTech had a negative return on equity of 78.64% and a negative net margin of 544.94%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aduro BioTech Inc will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Aduro BioTech Company Profile

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

