Millennium Management LLC Increases Holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.08% of Advanced Emissions Solutions worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADES. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 27,347.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 11,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,000. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Emissions Solutions alerts:

Shares of ADES opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $192.04 million, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.06. Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $15.34.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $19.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.21 million. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a net margin of 51.71% and a return on equity of 34.39%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.52%. Advanced Emissions Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.82%.

ADES has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

In other Advanced Emissions Solutions news, Director Alta Fundamental Advisers Llc purchased 180,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,879,442.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Profile

ADA-ES, Inc (ADA) develops, offers, and implements environmental technologies and provides equipment and specialty chemicals that enable coal-fueled power plants to meet emissions regulations by enhancing existing air pollution control equipment. ADA’s wholly owned subsidiaries include Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, ADA Intellectual Property, LLC and ADA Environmental Solutions, LLC.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.