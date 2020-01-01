Millennium Management LLC Invests $215,000 in Pareteum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pareteum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 166,728 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.15% of Pareteum as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Pareteum by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 867,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 13,065 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Pareteum in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pareteum in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Pareteum in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Pareteum by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 131,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 20,650 shares during the period.

Get Pareteum alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN TEUM opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. Pareteum Corp has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $5.93.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TEUM. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Pareteum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $0.75 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pareteum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Pareteum in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Pareteum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Pareteum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.54.

Pareteum Company Profile

Pareteum Corporation operates a communications cloud services platform in Europe and internationally. Its platform provides mobility, messaging, and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The company's platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, as well as for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a SaaS, PaaS, or IaaS basis.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Pareteum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pareteum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.