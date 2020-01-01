Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,320 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 115,162 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 20.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 6,034.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,544 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 17,258 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 20.7% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 18,776 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 54.5% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,429 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 7,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 9.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,975 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter.

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $7.45 on Wednesday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $7.61.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $17.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAND. Raymond James set a $7.00 price target on Sandstorm Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. CIBC upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $11.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

