Millennium Management LLC Has $217,000 Holdings in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515,798 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TM. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 4.4% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 16,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 0.8% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 4.2% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 1.2% during the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 8,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TM. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from an “equal” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

TM stock opened at $140.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Toyota Motor Corp has a 12 month low of $114.29 and a 12 month high of $145.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.37.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $71.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.99 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 6.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toyota Motor Corp will post 15.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

