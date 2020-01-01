AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,403,576 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 132,409 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.76% of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals worth $3,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $95,000. STA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $159,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,441 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 11,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.46.

In other news, Director Mark G. Edwards acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.78 per share, with a total value of $44,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 243,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACRX stock opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.25. The firm has a market cap of $178.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.02. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $4.09.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 million. On average, research analysts forecast that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

