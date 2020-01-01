Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 95.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,534 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 53,024 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 6.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,290,324 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,660,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805,856 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,883,663 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $951,451,000 after buying an additional 94,635 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 34.0% during the second quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 5,659,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $457,477,000 after buying an additional 1,437,306 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 11.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,821,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $308,864,000 after buying an additional 395,530 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,025,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $244,521,000 after buying an additional 30,177 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $513,590.00. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $94.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $58.91 and a 12-month high of $99.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.70.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.27. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on APTV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Guggenheim started coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Aptiv from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine lowered Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.48.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

