State Street Corp Purchases 998 Shares of Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS)

State Street Corp raised its stake in Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.39% of Weyco Group worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyco Group in the third quarter worth about $167,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Weyco Group in the third quarter worth about $178,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 23.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 7.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,751 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 23.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. 31.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Weyco Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th.

WEYS stock opened at $26.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.59 million, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Weyco Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.80 and a 12 month high of $34.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.95.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $82.50 million during the quarter. Weyco Group had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 10.50%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%.

Weyco Group Profile

Weyco Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and distributes footwear. The company operates through two segments, North American Wholesale and North American Retail. It engages in the design and marketing footwear for men, women, and children under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.

