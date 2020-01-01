Millennium Management LLC Invests $231,000 in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Federal Signal by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Federal Signal by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Federal Signal stock opened at $32.25 on Wednesday. Federal Signal Co. has a 52-week low of $19.38 and a 52-week high of $35.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $308.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

In other Federal Signal news, Director Dennis J. Martin sold 40,000 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $1,343,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 166,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,591,674.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

