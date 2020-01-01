Millennium Management LLC Takes $229,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICONIQ Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,103,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,616,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,747,000 after purchasing an additional 112,850 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 81,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 8,259 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 372,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $69.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.71. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $71.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $1.0691 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. This is a boost from Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

