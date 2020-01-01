State Street Corp Raises Holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 415,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,018 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.53% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals worth $3,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,681,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,655,000 after acquiring an additional 183,872 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,029,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,581,000 after acquiring an additional 80,761 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 431,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 117,300 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% during the second quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 242,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 29,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 50,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

SNDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, B. Riley set a $14.00 price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.88.

NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $8.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.26. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $11.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.41.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 110.20% and a negative net margin of 4,013.45%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Briggs Morrison acquired 11,000 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.38 per share, for a total transaction of $70,180.00. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

