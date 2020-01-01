Millennium Management LLC Sells 147,962 Shares of Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:SDI)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:SDI) by 88.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,962 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.12% of Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) by 269.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 43,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SDI stock opened at $14.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Standard Diversified Inc Class A has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $22.50.

Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:SDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $104.06 million for the quarter. Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%.

Standard Diversified, Inc operates as shell company, which intends to identify new business and investment opportunities. The company was founded by Martha C. Reider and Richard C. Birkmeyer in 1990 and is headquartered in Mineola, NY.

