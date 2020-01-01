Millennium Management LLC Sells 151,972 Shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) by 87.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 151,972 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 59,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 15,315 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 737,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 61.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

Shares of NYSE EARN opened at $10.85 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.84. The firm has a market cap of $141.66 million, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.77. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $12.14.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.67 million for the quarter. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 8.03%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

