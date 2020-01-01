State Street Corp Buys 299,511 Shares of ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA)

State Street Corp raised its stake in ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) by 75.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 696,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299,511 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.17% of ADMA Biologics worth $3,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADMA. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 76.7% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 11,521,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,586,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,897,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after buying an additional 919,260 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,448,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after buying an additional 786,567 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,961,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. 62.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADMA has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Maxim Group set a $12.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ADMA Biologics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMA opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.21. The firm has a market cap of $234.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.66. ADMA Biologics Inc has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 260.92% and a negative return on equity of 203.21%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics Inc will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

