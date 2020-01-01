Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.38% of Timberland Bancorp worth $3,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Timberland Bancorp by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Timberland Bancorp by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,597 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Timberland Bancorp by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,146 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Timberland Bancorp by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Timberland Bancorp by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,936 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. 54.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSBK stock opened at $29.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $248.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.21. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $31.50.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.75 million during the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 34.28%.

In other news, Director Jon C. Parker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $285,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,079.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel D. Yerrington sold 5,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total value of $149,750.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,506,702.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Timberland Bancorp Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

