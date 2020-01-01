State Street Corp Has $3.17 Million Stake in Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in shares of Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.02% of Tribune Publishing worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Tribune Publishing during the second quarter worth $33,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Tribune Publishing during the second quarter worth $98,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tribune Publishing during the second quarter worth $106,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tribune Publishing during the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, AXA acquired a new position in Tribune Publishing during the second quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tribune Publishing alerts:

NASDAQ:TPCO opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. Tribune Publishing Co has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $13.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.42). Tribune Publishing had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $236.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.90 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%.

In other Tribune Publishing news, major shareholder Michael W. Ferro, Jr. sold 23,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $308,633.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alden Global Capital Llc acquired 184,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,018,430.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,176,859 shares of company stock worth $14,581,729. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tribune Publishing from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th.

Tribune Publishing Profile

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tribune Publishing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tribune Publishing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.