State Street Corp Has $3.21 Million Stock Position in Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,015 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Pagerduty worth $3,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Pagerduty by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 660,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,660,000 after buying an additional 324,166 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Pagerduty in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Pagerduty by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 304,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,611,000 after buying an additional 27,815 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pagerduty in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,611,000. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Pagerduty in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PD. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pagerduty in a research note on Friday, September 6th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Pagerduty to a “top pick” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pagerduty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Pagerduty in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pagerduty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pagerduty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.93.

In other news, VP Steven Chung sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total transaction of $1,305,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 52,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $1,268,176.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,740,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,033,883.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 153,687 shares of company stock valued at $3,922,936.

Shares of Pagerduty stock opened at $23.39 on Wednesday. Pagerduty Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.53 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.36.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Pagerduty had a negative net margin of 29.89% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $42.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.12 million. Pagerduty’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pagerduty Inc will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

