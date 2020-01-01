State Street Corp Acquires 5,153 Shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc (NASDAQ:CBMG)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc (NASDAQ:CBMG) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,153 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.13% of Cellular Biomedicine Group worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBMG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 749,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,394,000 after acquiring an additional 103,540 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $687,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 557,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,288,000 after acquiring an additional 29,334 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 557,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,288,000 after acquiring an additional 25,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 672,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,123,000 after acquiring an additional 19,170 shares during the last quarter. 22.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cellular Biomedicine Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CBMG shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Cellular Biomedicine Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered Cellular Biomedicine Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered Cellular Biomedicine Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cellular Biomedicine Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

CBMG opened at $16.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.11. The company has a market capitalization of $309.07 million, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 2.92. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $20.50.

Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.14). Cellular Biomedicine Group had a negative return on equity of 56.05% and a negative net margin of 17,921.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Profile

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat various diseases, such as cancer and orthopedic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for treating a range of cancer indications comprising technologies in chimeric antigen receptor modified T cells (CAR-T), a genetically modified T-cell receptors (TCRs), and next generation neoantigen-reactive tumor infiltrating lymphocytes; and human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint diseases.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Cellular Biomedicine Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellular Biomedicine Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.