State Street Corp Has $3.25 Million Stock Position in LifeVantage Corp (NASDAQ:LFVN)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of LifeVantage Corp (NASDAQ:LFVN) by 43.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,657 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.70% of LifeVantage worth $3,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of LifeVantage by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LifeVantage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in LifeVantage by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in LifeVantage by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in LifeVantage by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 46,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

In other LifeVantage news, CEO Darren Jay Jensen sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $70,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 433,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,803,661.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

LFVN opened at $15.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.21 million, a PE ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.64. LifeVantage Corp has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $17.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.32.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $56.23 million during the quarter. LifeVantage had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 38.13%. On average, research analysts predict that LifeVantage Corp will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of LifeVantage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutraceutical dietary supplements and skin care products. The company offers Protandim, a scientifically-validated dietary supplement; LifeVantage TrueScience, an anti-aging skin care product; Axio, a line of energy drink mixes; Omega+, a fish oil dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and Vitamin D3; and PhysIQ, a weight management system, as well as Petandim for Dogs, a companion pet supplement formulated to treat oxidative stress in dogs.

