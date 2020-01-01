State Street Corp Trims Stake in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

State Street Corp cut its stake in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,241 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,391 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.56% of First Internet Bancorp worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INBK. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INBK opened at $23.71 on Wednesday. First Internet Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $25.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.58. The company has a market capitalization of $234.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $20.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million. Research analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INBK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on First Internet Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

