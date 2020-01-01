State Street Corp Sells 9,935 Shares of Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

State Street Corp lowered its stake in Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,708,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,935 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.73% of Energy Fuels worth $3,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UUUU. Signition LP bought a new position in Energy Fuels in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Energy Fuels by 398.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 13,699 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Energy Fuels in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Energy Fuels by 1,077.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 61,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 56,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Energy Fuels by 10.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 12,826 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN UUUU opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. Energy Fuels Inc has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $3.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average is $2.58.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Energy Fuels Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of uranium in the United States. It operates in two segments, Conventional Uranium and ISR Uranium. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch uranium recovery facility located in Wyoming; the Alta Mesa project located in Texas; and the White Mesa Mill located in Utah.

