State Street Corp Has $3.56 Million Position in Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT)

State Street Corp lowered its position in Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 364,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,652 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.73% of Sterling Bancorp worth $3,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBT. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 21.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 6,096 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 360.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 19,826 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 48.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 56,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 18,492 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 3.6% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 583,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 45.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 46,700 shares during the last quarter. 27.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on SBT shares. TheStreet cut Sterling Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Sandler O’Neill cut Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine cut Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.83.

Shares of SBT stock opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.57. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $6.65 and a one year high of $10.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.11 million, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 31.01%. The business had revenue of $33.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.40 million.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

