State Street Corp Has $3.34 Million Stock Position in SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 709,924 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,610 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.98% of SandRidge Energy worth $3,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,296,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,895,000 after purchasing an additional 53,527 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,750,935 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,117,000 after purchasing an additional 174,332 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 929,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 291,482 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $5,172,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 648,881 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 33,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SD opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.80 and its 200-day moving average is $5.06. SandRidge Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $58.37 million for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 49.97%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SandRidge Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and North Park Basin of the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had 1,095.8 net producing wells; approximately 571,000 net acres under lease; and 2 rigs drilling in the Mid-Continent and 1 rig drilling in the North Park Basin, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 160.2 million barrels of oil equivalent.

