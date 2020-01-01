State Street Corp Increases Holdings in Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD)

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 70.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,769 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.43% of Construction Partners worth $3,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 7,584.8% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,758,000 after buying an additional 2,075,205 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,310,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,412,000 after buying an additional 14,553 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,000,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,030,000 after buying an additional 74,663 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 798,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,436,000 after buying an additional 110,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 713.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 723,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,871,000 after buying an additional 634,868 shares in the last quarter. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Construction Partners stock opened at $16.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.12 million, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.95. Construction Partners Inc has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $20.79.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $237.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.47 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 5.51%. Construction Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Construction Partners Inc will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROAD has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Construction Partners to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on Construction Partners from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Construction Partners in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Construction Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

In other Construction Partners news, Director Cpi Expansion Fund Gp L. Suntx sold 750,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $12,930,000.00. 74.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

