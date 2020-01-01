SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 509.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,794 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 24,067 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in SAP were worth $3,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SAP. UBS Group AG lifted its position in SAP by 181.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,653,111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,406 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in SAP in the second quarter valued at about $76,517,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SAP by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,585,866 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $894,146,000 after purchasing an additional 173,795 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in SAP by 5.3% in the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,427,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $195,342,000 after purchasing an additional 71,681 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SAP in the second quarter valued at about $7,637,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $133.99 on Wednesday. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $95.45 and a 12-month high of $140.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $159.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.22.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.19. SAP had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAP. Bank of America downgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $141.00) on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.40.

SAP Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

