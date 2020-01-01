Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its stake in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.39% of Consolidated Water worth $3,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 377,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,225,000 after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 18,566 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 333.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the period. 54.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Raymond Whittaker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $165,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,393.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CWCO. ValuEngine lowered shares of Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWCO opened at $16.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.38 and a 200-day moving average of $15.46. The firm has a market cap of $246.19 million, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.54. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $17.87. The company has a current ratio of 13.45, a quick ratio of 12.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.05). Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $15.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

