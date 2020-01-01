State Street Corp Raises Stock Position in Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI)

State Street Corp raised its stake in Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,326 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,015 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.40% of Premier Financial Bancorp worth $3,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Premier Financial Bancorp by 4.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 137,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Premier Financial Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $158,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Premier Financial Bancorp by 5.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC increased its holdings in Premier Financial Bancorp by 4.7% in the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 19,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Premier Financial Bancorp by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after buying an additional 29,133 shares in the last quarter. 31.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Premier Financial Bancorp alerts:

Shares of PFBI opened at $18.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.72. Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.07 and a 1-year high of $20.38. The stock has a market cap of $263.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.62.

Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Premier Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $19.25 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFBI. BidaskClub cut shares of Premier Financial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Premier Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

About Premier Financial Bancorp

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc offers banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.