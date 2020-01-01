State Street Corp Increases Position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,744,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,998 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.74% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals worth $3,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,708,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,665,000 after purchasing an additional 335,356 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,156,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after purchasing an additional 272,250 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,156,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after purchasing an additional 272,250 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,860,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,289,000 after purchasing an additional 35,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1,343.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 424,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 395,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INO shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.59.

INO stock opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $5.11. The stock has a market cap of $340.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average is $2.54.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 179.91% and a negative net margin of 1,809.64%. The company had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

