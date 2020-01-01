State Street Corp Boosts Position in Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULH)

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULH) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.54% of Universal Logistics worth $3,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Universal Logistics by 25.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Universal Logistics by 61.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 8,655 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Logistics during the third quarter valued at $108,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Logistics during the third quarter valued at $653,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in Universal Logistics during the third quarter valued at $2,130,000. Institutional investors own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULH opened at $18.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.18. The stock has a market cap of $511.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 2.06. Universal Logistics Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $17.57 and a 52 week high of $27.49.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $375.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.60 million. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 2.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics Holdings Inc will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is 20.19%.

ULH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine cut Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Universal Logistics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers transportation services including dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, and refrigerated services; domestic and international freight forwarding and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

