Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd (NASDAQ:JCTCF) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the November 28th total of 5,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

NASDAQ:JCTCF opened at $7.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.04. Jewett-Cameron Trading has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $9.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.42.

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $11.83 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd (NASDAQ:JCTCF) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,202,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,750 shares during the period. Jewett-Cameron Trading makes up about 6.7% of Riverview Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Riverview Trust Co owned about 30.36% of Jewett-Cameron Trading worth $9,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 49.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jewett-Cameron Trading

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes specialty metal products; and distributes wood products to home centers and other retailers primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Industrial Wood Products; Lawn, Garden, Pet and Other; Seed Processing and Sales; and Industrial Tools and Clamps.

