TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Short Interest Up 5.8% in December

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the November 28th total of 3,100,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 747,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,357,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,104,000 after buying an additional 1,921,705 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in TETRA Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $1,569,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,871,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 575,631 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,075,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 365,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 746,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 362,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTI stock opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. TETRA Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.43 million, a P/E ratio of -39.20 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.65.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $245.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TETRA Technologies will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TTI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of TETRA Technologies from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.33.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

