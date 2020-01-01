Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Short Interest Update

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the November 28th total of 36,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Shares of Artesian Resources stock opened at $37.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.94 million, a P/E ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.07. Artesian Resources has a one year low of $33.13 and a one year high of $40.97.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.55 million for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 18.03%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ARTNA shares. BidaskClub upgraded Artesian Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Artesian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

In related news, Director William C. Wyer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $73,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Artesian Resources by 182.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Artesian Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Artesian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Artesian Resources by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 21.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the period. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

