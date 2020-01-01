Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,790,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the November 28th total of 13,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLD. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price target on Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prologis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Prologis from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Edward Jones lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.65.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $89.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $56.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $92.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.23.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $712.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.40 million. Prologis had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Prologis will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 69.97%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Artesian Resources Co. Short Interest Update
Artesian Resources Co. Short Interest Update
Prologis Inc Short Interest Update
Prologis Inc Short Interest Update
VMware, Inc. Short Interest Update
VMware, Inc. Short Interest Update
Neonode, Inc Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest
Neonode, Inc Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest
Parks! America Shares Down 3.6%
Parks! America Shares Down 3.6%
Carnarvon Petroleum Stock Price Up 1.4%
Carnarvon Petroleum Stock Price Up 1.4%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report