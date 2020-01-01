Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Short Interest Update

Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,790,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the November 28th total of 13,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLD. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price target on Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prologis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Prologis from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Edward Jones lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.65.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $89.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $56.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $92.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.23.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $712.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.40 million. Prologis had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Prologis will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 69.97%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

