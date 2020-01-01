VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Short Interest Update

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,260,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the November 28th total of 7,800,000 shares. Approximately 10.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VMW shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays set a $186.00 price objective on shares of VMware and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.90.

Shares of VMW opened at $151.79 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.61 and its 200-day moving average is $158.14. VMware has a 12 month low of $128.69 and a 12 month high of $206.80. The firm has a market cap of $63.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. VMware had a net margin of 67.21% and a return on equity of 61.67%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. VMware’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that VMware will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 26,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.37, for a total value of $4,206,196.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,352,434.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $965,935.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,976,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,195 shares of company stock worth $9,533,251. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in VMware in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in VMware by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,662 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in VMware in the 3rd quarter valued at $620,000. Raine Capital LLC acquired a new position in VMware in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,602,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in VMware by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

