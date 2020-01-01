VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Short Interest Update

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,260,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the November 28th total of 7,800,000 shares. Approximately 10.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days.
Several research analysts have weighed in on VMW shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays set a $186.00 price objective on shares of VMware and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.90.
Shares of VMW opened at $151.79 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.61 and its 200-day moving average is $158.14. VMware has a 12 month low of $128.69 and a 12 month high of $206.80. The firm has a market cap of $63.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
In other VMware news, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 26,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.37, for a total value of $4,206,196.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,352,434.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $965,935.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,976,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,195 shares of company stock worth $9,533,251. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in VMware in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in VMware by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,662 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in VMware in the 3rd quarter valued at $620,000. Raine Capital LLC acquired a new position in VMware in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,602,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in VMware by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.83% of the company’s stock.
About VMware
VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.
Read More: Correction
Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.