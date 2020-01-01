Neonode, Inc (NASDAQ:NEON) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Neonode, Inc (NASDAQ:NEON) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 324,500 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the November 28th total of 306,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.2 days. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ NEON opened at $1.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Neonode has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $3.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.31.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 43.10% and a negative net margin of 47.55%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Neonode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Neonode Company Profile

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and licenses user interface and optical interactive touch solutions under the zForce brand in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. It develops optical touch and gesture solutions for human interaction with devices.

