Parks! America (OTCMKTS:PRKA) Shares Down 3.6%

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA)’s stock price traded down 3.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17, 200 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 29,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.17.

Parks! America Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PRKA)

Parks! America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and operating local and regional theme parks and attractions in the United States. It owns and operates two Wild Animal Safari theme parks located in Pine Mountain, Georgia; and Strafford, Missouri. The company was formerly known as Great American Family Parks, Inc and changed its name to Parks! America, Inc in June 2008.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Parks! America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parks! America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.