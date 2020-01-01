Carnarvon Petroleum (ASX:CVN) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Carnarvon Petroleum Limited (ASX:CVN)’s share price rose 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$0.38 ($0.27) and last traded at A$0.37 ($0.26), approximately 3,091,812 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,850,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.36 ($0.26).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$0.42. The firm has a market cap of $578.09 million and a PE ratio of -61.67.

About Carnarvon Petroleum (ASX:CVN)

Carnarvon Petroleum Limited explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in Australia. The company owns interests in the Phoenix project located in the Bedout Sub-basin within the greater Roebuck Basin; Buffalo project located in the Bonaparte Basin; and Labyrinth project located in the Roebuck Basin in the North West Shelf of Western Australia.

