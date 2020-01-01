Mosman Oil And Gas (LON:MSMN) Trading Up 9.5%

Mosman Oil And Gas Ltd (LON:MSMN) was up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.24 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.23 ($0.00), approximately 3,588,291 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 7,210,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.21 ($0.00).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 million and a PE ratio of -0.23.

Mosman Oil And Gas Company Profile (LON:MSMN)

Mosman Oil and Gas Limited engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas projects in Australia and the United States. It has core exploration permits in the Amadeus Basin in central Australia; and three oil and gas producing assets, such as the Arkoma, Strawn, and Welch in the United States.

