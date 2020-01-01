G8 Education (ASX:GEM) Trading Up 0.5%

G8 Education Ltd (ASX:GEM) shares were up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$1.96 ($1.39) and last traded at A$1.95 ($1.38), approximately 795,219 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 3,200,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$1.94 ($1.37).

The stock has a market cap of $874.34 million and a P/E ratio of 12.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is A$1.95 and its 200 day moving average is A$2.52.

G8 Education Company Profile (ASX:GEM)

G8 Education Limited owns, operates, franchises, and manages child care centers. The company provides developmental and educational child care services. It operates 519 centers in Australia and Singapore. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Varsity Lakes, Australia.

