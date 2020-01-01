Condor Gold (LON:CNR) Shares Up 1.3%

Shares of Condor Gold PLC (LON:CNR) shot up 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 19.50 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 19.25 ($0.25), 73,965 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 15% from the average session volume of 64,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19 ($0.25).

The stock has a market cap of $18.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 19.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 21.18.

Condor Gold Company Profile (LON:CNR)

Condor Gold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold and silver in Nicaragua. It owns a 100% interest in the La India project that comprises 10 contiguous and adjacent concessions covering an area of 313 square kilometers located in the La India Gold Mining District, Nicaragua.

