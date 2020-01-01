Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Stock Price Up 9.9%

Sherritt International Corp (OTCMKTS:SHERF)’s stock price rose 9.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13, approximately 4,116 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 17,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.18.

About Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF)

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Europe, Japan, and China. It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

