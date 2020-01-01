Antibe Therapeutics (CVE:ATE) Trading Up 1.2%

Antibe Therapeutics Inc (CVE:ATE)’s stock price was up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.43, approximately 234,723 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 663,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

The stock has a market capitalization of $116.52 million and a PE ratio of -6.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.57.

In related news, Director Roderick John Flower sold 120,000 shares of Antibe Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.45, for a total value of C$53,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 212,492 shares in the company, valued at C$94,558.94.

About Antibe Therapeutics (CVE:ATE)

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent protected pharmaceuticals in Canada, Europe, and the United States. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. The company's lead compound is ATB-346, a hydrogen sulfide-releasing derivative of naproxen for treating rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and general pain reduction, which has completed Phase IIB gastrointestinal safety study.

